VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has placed a number of weather warnings and special weather statements across the majority of Vancouver Island Friday.

As of 4:24 a.m., wind warnings had been issued for Greater Victoria and West Vancouver Island.

According to the weather agency, southwest winds as strong as 70 km/h are expected to sweep through the Greater Victoria region in the evening before easing late Friday night.

In West Vancouver Island, winds of up to 60 to 90 km/h are expected to begin passing over the region in the afternoon. The strong winds are expected to continue overnight before easing early Saturday morning.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," warns Environment Canada. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Meanwhile, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island have been placed under special weather statements. Strong winds of up 50 to 70 km/h are expected to sweep through the two regions.

In East Vancouver Island, the gusts are expected to start around midday Friday. For Inland Vancouver Island, winds are predicted to pick up late in the afternoon.

Environment Canada predicts that the strong winds for both regions will continue overnight before easing early Saturday.

The latest updates on Environment Canada's weather alerts can be found online here.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.