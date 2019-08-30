

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





The recent water advisory for Elk Lake's Hamsterly Beach has been lifted, according to the CRD, though the Eagle Beach area of the regional park remains closed to swimmers.

The advisory, which was first placed on Hamsterly Beach on Aug. 16, warned of excessive bacteriological counts in the water.

However, recent water sampling has determined that bacteria in the water have returned to acceptable levels, and swimmers are once again permitted in the northern section of the lake.

While Hamsterly Beach has been cleared of any advisories, the CRD is reminding park visitors that a bacteria warning still stands for the Eagle Beach section of Elk Lake.

The health announcement comes just one day after the CRD issued a blue-green algae alert for Prior Lake in Thetis Lake Regional Park.

Visitors of the locally known "clothing optional" lake are being advised not to swim in the water or allow their pets to go near it as ingesting the algae-mixed water can be harmful to both humans and dogs.