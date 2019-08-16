

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





The Capital Regional District is telling the public not to swim or allow pets to swim at Hamsterly Beach on Elk Lake.

Water samples show high bacteria levels at the beach, the district reported shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

"Preliminary sampling results show bacteriological counts exceeding acceptable guideline limits in the water," the CRD said in a statement.

The district said signs are being posted to warn beach-goers and further sampling is underway.

Additional information about beach advisories can be found on the Island Health environmental website or by calling 250-370-8699.

Updates regarding this advisory can also be found here.