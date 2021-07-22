Warren Dean

Weather Anchor

Legend has it, Warren was born when a thunderstorm and a tornado tossed him right into the arms of his parents in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan.

Many years passed and numerous things happened but it was after high school graduation that the real journey began thanks to broadcasting. Radio was first, then some dabbling in TV and quickly after that a weather anchor role was filled by Warren in Saskatoon.

Over the last 16 years, Warren’s passion and curiosity for weather has grown and continues to today.

With stops in every major city in Western Canada, Warren has experienced a variety of climates and weather and has become well-versed in how things in the atmosphere work and develop across the country.

Tune in every weeknight at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn what’s coming to your area and why as Warren shares the weather story with accurate forecasts, fun facts and a few jokes with his co-anchors.