With a seemingly endless amount of road construction around our city and weather expected to hold steady around the 20-degree mark, organizers are hoping for a record-setting number of participants in this year’s Bike to Work Week.

Monday was the official kickoff to the start of the annual event, which this year marks its 25th anniversary.

Bike to Work Week is a challenge to all commuters to get out of their vehicles and focus on getting around the CRD using pedal power.

“We have lots of road construction going on,” said Amelia Potvin, executive director of the Greater Victoria Bike To Work Society.

“Bay Street Bridge is closed, McKenzie Interchange, Tillicum. The construction that’s happening, the perfect weather, we’re hoping that it’s really presenting a viable option for people. We’re expecting a busy year for sure.”

Potvin says it’s meant to be a fun event but she also stresses the importance of cycling etiquette.

She says the roads are going to be extra busy this week. Bikers should think about controlling their speed and keeping to the right except to pass others. Also, a little forgiveness goes a long way.

“Some people are new and maybe aren’t doing the exact correct thing,” says Potvin. “Just being patient with other people and understanding that there’s a lot of people out there. If we all just have patience and respect one another, it works a lot better.”

Bike To Work Week is a five-day event that will see pop-up celebration stations around the city.

The goal this year is to break the 8,000-rider mark, something that has never been done before.

If you haven’t registered, it’s not too late. You can go to www.biketowork.ca/victoria to sign-up.