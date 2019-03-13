Think American Idol but with less singing and more dancing.

Vancouver Island’s first professional soccer team has announced it will be hosting an open-tryout to find its first team mascot.

The announcement was confirmed Wednesday on CFAX 1070 by Brad Norris-Jones, the team’s Executive Vice-President of Operations.

It comes a day after Pacific FC posted a job opportunity for a “Mascot Performer” in the team’s marketing department.

The winning candidate would be expected to work 10-20 hours a week and attend every home game as well as various assigned events. Compensation for the role is unclear but the team has confirmed it is paid position.

“We take this very seriously, this is as important as hiring any staff member,” said Norris-Jones.

Details surrounding the open-tryout still need to be confirmed but Norris-Jones says the team is eyeing Wed., March 27 as a potential date. The tryout would likely occur in the evening at a location in downtown Victoria.

Norris-Jones says strong dancing skills are a top priority.

Other skills required include a positive attitude and confidence as well as the ability to interact with children. Potential candidates must also be at least 18 years old and have access to transportation.

The team would not confirm or speculate on what kind of mascot creature would represent the club.

Pacific FC is a founding member of the Canadian Premier League and begins play at Westhills Stadium in Langford in April.

The team’s first game is Sunday, April 28.