

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The Canadian Premier League has revealed a new club on Vancouver Island will be part of its inaugural season in the spring of 2019, the league announced Friday.

The Pacific Football Club joins Forge FC (Hamilton), Cavalry FC (Calgary), FC Edmonton, HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax), Valour FC (Winnipeg) and York 9 FC in York Region, Ont. A club in Ottawa is also expected to be unveiled in time for league's debut.

The CPL is aiming to have a total of 10 teams.

Pacific FC will play out of a revamped Westhills Stadium in Langford. It is expected to have a seating capacity of 6,500 fans.

The club is being spearheaded by former Canadian men's national soccer team players Josh Simpson and Rob Friend, as well as Dean Shillington, founder and president of Knightsbridge Capital Group.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for soccer in Canada and more importantly for soccer on Vancouver Island,” said Pacific FC president Josh Simpson.