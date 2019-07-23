

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 29-year-old Nanaimo man who is considered violent.

Jesse Wayne Goodale walked away from Victoria's Salvation Army Community Residential Facility Monday night at around 9 p.m.

Goodale is wanted for suspension of statutory release and was originally sentenced to a four-year, 10-month sentence for aggravated assault.

He's described as an Indigenous man standing 5'1" and weighing about about 220 pounds with short dark hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

He has a number of tattoos including "Weed" and "M.H" on his left hand, a crown on his right hand and "Mob" on his right leg. He also has a chest tattoo that reads "Michelle Hamm Memorial Piece."

Goodale should not be approached if spotted. If you see him, call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.