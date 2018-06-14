

CTV Vancouver Island





The Galloping Goose trail bridge over Six Mile Road has been deemed safe to use after a truck hit the overpass in View Royal on Wednesday.

Engineers said the lumber truck left its boom crane up by accident and crashed into the overpass causing structural damage.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the cost of repairs hasn’t been determined.

Officials will do a complete assessment of damage and will figure out a timeline to fix the bridge.

The worst of the damage was done to a steel beam underneath the bridge.

There is no word on charges in connection to the crash.