After a year of debate, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has announced the statue of Canada’s first prime minister will no longer be in front of City Hall.

The statue will be removed on Saturday Aug. 11th and stored in a city facility. A plaque will be set up in its place explaining the decision to replace the statue.

In a blog posted Wednesday, Helps says it will be the first concrete action taken in the city’s formal process of reconciliation with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations.

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has sat at the steps of Victoria City Hall since the 1980s. Macdonald has a controversial legacy including the creation of the residential school system that saw First Nations families torn apart.

Helps says the statue will be removed “so that the family members and other Indigenous people do not need to walk past this painful reminder of colonial violence each time they enter the doors of their municipal government.”

Debates over removing Macdonald monuments have developed across the country. In 2017, Ontario teachers were pushing for the removal of his name on schools across the province.