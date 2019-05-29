

Todd Harmer , CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria whale watching company has launched its second of three new catamarans.

Prince of Whales Whale and Marine Wildlife Adventures says the new boats will help its environmental footprint by reducing noise and the number of boats on the water.

The newest vessel, Salish Sea Eclipse, has a 96-passenger capacity, reducing the number of vessels needed for tours.

The ship runs on water-jet engines, which the company says are quieter than vessels that use propellers.

With new federal regulations in place for the whale watching industry taking effect June 1, limiting how close boats can get to whales,

Chris Bunn, the Salish Sea Eclipse's master says the ship sits higher out of the water which will help with viewing wildlife.

The federal government is hoping the new regulations will help protect the remaining 75 southern resident orcas.

The new ships were designed in Victoria and built in Vancouver.