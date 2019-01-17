

CTV Vancouver Island





A meeting this week will determine the fate of a proposed casino for B.C.'s capital.

Originally Victoria had voted against hosting a casino in the city, even drafting a motion to inform B.C Liquour and Gaming of the decision.

However, a newly introduced amendment by councillor Marianne Alto has the idea being brought back to the table.

Her proposal urges council to consider the possibility of a casino bid, made by a local First Nation.

“In the spirit of the commitments that we’ve made around partnership, and support, and reconciliation that’s a door we shouldn’t close until we’ve had the conversation with them,” Alto said. “I think we need to make room for the nations to make their own choices.”

Council will vote on the motion and the amendment Thursday evening.