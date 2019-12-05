The Supreme Court of Canada has accepted the joint applications of Vancouver, Victoria, Squamish, Nelson, Richmond, and Rossland as interveners in the federal government's carbon pricing case.

The interveners say they're asking the court to uphold the federal government's carbon tax legislation and the case is currently scheduled to be heard in spring 2020.

The local governments say they have declared a climate emergency and set emissions targets in their communities, and recognize the importance of urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They add that B.C. saw net emissions fall by 4.7 per cent over eight years after implementing a carbon tax while maintaining a healthy economy.

"A carbon price helps people and businesses make cleaner choices in our communities," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a news release Thursday.

"This means driving less and using active modes of transportation, opting for electric vehicles, and building more energy efficient homes."