VICTORIA -- In a time when people just can’t go to the theatre, one Victoria production company is gearing up to take their show on the road.

This week, Theatre SKAM is launching a home delivery service so you can order live theatre right to your front yard.

“I think just with everything that’s been going on we’ve been able to have a lot of fun with this, and we hope that we’ll be able to have fun with other people,” said SKAM performer, Hanna Allin.

“Just trying to take their minds off things and just have a good time for 15 minutes,” she said.

The crew has deconstructed its mobile theatre — which was previously used at many island festivals — and set up a stage on the back of a flat bed truck. Now, anyone can book a show through the theatre’s website by donation.

“The prices start at $0, so if you need this show, book it. It can come to your house,” said Matthew Payne, artistic and managing producer for Theatre SKAM

“We’ve been live with the booking site for 24 hours. We’ve already had people make donations, like $250 because they want a show,” said Payne. “But they’re also paying it forward so that somebody else can have the show as well.”

The mobile theatre offers four different programs that are playful, comedic, family friendly and last for about 15 minutes.

Once you book your show, a group of four performers will hit the road and bring the theatre to you — from a safe physical distance.

“We all have masks. We’re wearing them for transport, setup, take down, just for safety,” said Sarah Hunsberger, SKAM performer.

“If we’re ever going to interact with the audience, we’re going to put them on,” she added.

Theatre SKAM is also going ahead with one of the island’s first summer festivals.

With some major modifications, the company’s annual outdoor event is set for July 11-12.

“SKAMpede is coming. We’re so excited,” Payne said.

“If you asked us March 13...our world was a forest of question marks. Now we’re happy to say there will be a distanced version of SKAMpede.”

This year, festival-goers will have to pre-register online. Then, groups of 12 will be invited to meet at a hub location along the Galloping Goose Trail where they will catch the first performance.

From there, they’ll travel to more than a half-a-dozen stages spread out along a three kilometre stretch of the regional trail.

“So, there’s no live music, there’s no food (or) drink this year, but there is an opportunity for people to book a tour to arrive at a very specific time, go out on the trail and see seven or eight shows,” said Payne.

Individuals or groups can sign-up for walking or cycling tours, and each individual or group will be encouraged to stay safely within their own bubbles during each performance.

Tickets to the SKAMpede are expected to go on sale next week and will be available online.

However, they will be limited, so anybody eager to attend is encouraged to sign-up for the mailing list to receive a notification of the sale date.