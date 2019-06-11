

CTV Vancouver Island





Public school students in Victoria will soon be getting free rides to class – and anywhere else transit can take them.

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission voted Tuesday to give free bus passes to all public school students who live in Victoria, regardless of which school they attend.

The commission is aiming to have the free transit passes in the hands of K-12 students by September, but it may take until October or November for the full rollout.

The city has allocated $850,000 to pay for the estimated 6,000 free passes.

The commission also voted on two similar initiatives Tuesday.

The first motion was to provide free Victoria transit passes to every Victoria resident under 18. The plan would broaden the free student pass initiative to include students attending private schools or home schools.

The commission voted to ask staff for more information on the idea.

The second motion proposed giving free transit passes to every Victoria resident. That motion sparked vocal support from meeting attendees, however the commission has not officially voted on the motion or scheduled a vote at this time.