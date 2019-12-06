VICTORIA -- Finding a replacement for former Victoria councillor Laurel Collins could happen as early as March, according to the city.

City staff are recommending that council approve a byelection voting day for March 14, 2020.

Collins resigned her seat on Nov. 4 to represent Victoria as a newly elected NDP MP in Ottawa.

Victoria councillors will discuss two byelection options at the next committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Option one, which staff are favouring, would see the byelection vote happen on March 14 at four polling stations. That would cost taxpayers between $140,000 and $170,000, according to the staff report.

Option two (not recommended by staff) would postpone the voting until April 18, and offer voters 12 locations to cast their ballots. This scenario, staff estimate, would cost more than double the first, with a total price tag of between $320,000 and $360,000.

Two contenders for the vacant council seat have already made their campaigns public.

Karmen McNamara and Kyle Empringham are both seeking the endorsement of Together Victoria, a powerful and progressive civic group that has succeeded in landing several candidates at the council table.