VICTORIA -- For the first time, the owners of Island Outfitters on Douglas Street are sharing photos of the fire that ravaged their store.

On Jan. 4, the outdoors shop specializing in fishing and hunting equipment and apparel went up in flames. Cell phone video captured flames leaping from the roof of the building and into the sky as the early morning blaze grew in intensity.

A month later, owners are taking to social media to thank customers for their support and are vowing to rise from the ashes. “Until now, we have not released any visuals,” said Outfitters in a post to Facebook on Wednesday.

“We feel it is important for us to share these pictures, so everyone can understand the extent of the damage.”

In the post, owners published nearly 30 photos which depict the intensity of the flames that tore through the Douglas Street location in the early new year. Charred bubbling blackened walls and melted fishing rods and tackle are just a few of the visuals owners released to the public.

“We want to sincerely thank you for your outreach and support over the last month,” the post went on to read.

“Insurance is a timely process, and although we do not have a set time frame yet, we will be re-opening and getting back to the business we all love.”

As the business works to get back on its feet, owners are planning to attend several upcoming events.

Outfitters will have a booth at the Victoria Boat Show at Pearkes Arena on Feb. 21, where staff say gift cards can be used.