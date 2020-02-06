VANCOUVER -- Detectives from the Saanich Police Department say they are investigating the fire that heavily damaged a sporting goods store in their jurisdiction last month as an act of arson.

The fire at Island Outfitters on Douglas Street broke out sometime before 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 4. At that time, police were notified of a fire burning at the rear of the building.

Once the fire was extinguished, police and fire investigators worked to determine the cause. They now believe it was deliberately set, according to a news release from Saanich police.

The store was closed at the time of the fire and has remained closed ever since. No one was injured in the fire.

Police said they will not be releasing any additional information, noting that the arson investigation is ongoing.

The store's owners posted photos of damage from the blaze on social media Wednesday, vowing to rise from the ashes.

“We want to sincerely thank you for your outreach and support over the last month,” the post read, in part. “Insurance is a timely process, and although we do not have a set time frame yet, we will be re-opening and getting back to the business we all love.”