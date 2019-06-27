

The South Island is on track to set a single-day record for rainfall Thursday in the midst of a historically dry June.

The Victoria area saw 19.6 millimetres of rain before noon Thursday, with more expected to follow, according to Environment Canada.

"The last time that we saw 20 millimetres in any day in June was in 1992 when we got 20.6 millimetres," said meteorologist Armel Castellan.

"It's been more than a quarter century without a 20-millimetre event."

But the sudden dump of precipitation on the South Island comes amid an extraordinarily dry month.

"We've had 28.4 millimetres total this month," Castellan said. "Even though we've broken a daily record that’s an impressive one, we're still not at a monthly normal for June."

The meteorologist said July is shaping up to look a lot like June – warmer and drier than normal along coastal Vancouver Island, with some rainfall expected in the interior.

Just saw a motorcyclist take a minor spill downtown. He said he was fine an drove off. The roads are slick. #yyjtraffic — Terry Stewart (@terryjoestewart) June 27, 2019

Castellan said Wednesday night's rains also brought 1,000 lightning strikes to the interior island, which is fitting given this week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

"Luckily the lightning fell with rain, but it's a great reminder than Canadians die every year from lightning and many more are injured," he said.

With the long weekend likely to bring campers to the great outdoors, Castellan is reminding the public to shelter in vehicles during lightning storms, not under trees.

"When thunder roars, go indoors."