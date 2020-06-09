VICTORIA -- Seniors living in two Victoria care homes will be moved in to a new $86-million long-term care home this summer.

According to Island Health, residents of the Oak Bay Lodge and Mt. Tolmie Care Home will move into the Summit, a new 320-bed long-term care home located at 955 Hillside Ave.

The facility will include private ensuite bathrooms for each bedroom, common areas and visiting spaces, outdoor areas, a hair salon and a dialysis room for residents.

The Summit will also group residents into “houses” of roughly 16 to 24 people to support social interaction, while also offering adult day programs for seniors.

“This facility will enable residents to live their best quality of life,” said Denise Blackwell, chair of the Capital Regional Hospital District in a statement Tuesday.

“It’s a long-term care solution that really is state-of-the-art and we are proud of what we’ve created to support seniors care in Victoria.”

Residents will be moved in the building sometime in July. The move was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, a new move in plan has been created, with oversight from Island Health chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick.

“Our goal is to ensure that residents and health-care workers are protected to the maximum extent possible and I am confident that the right precautions will be in place to move safely at this time,” said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Construction of the $86-million facility began in 2016.