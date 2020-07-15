VICTORIA -- One of the oldest public high schools in Western Canada is about to get a major facelift, but before seismic upgrades get started at Victoria High School, the Greater Victoria School District is giving people one last chance to tour the school.

Visitors won't be able to attend the school in person, but a 3D virtual model has been developed, giving viewers the opportunity take an online walk through the building via computer, tablet or phone.

The school district had hoped to hold a final celebration and tours of the school before the upgrades begin this fall, but those plans were dashed by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our board understands the historical significance of the school and has heard many stories over the past two years of our consultation process about how much our community values the building,” said school board chair Jordan Watters.

“With the use of specialized technology, we are able to document the iconic landmark that has been standing for over a century, and preserve precious memories. “

Readers can take a virtual tour of Vic High by clicking here.

Last year, the Ministry of Education approved $77.1 million in funding to support the school's seismic upgrades which include retaining the heritage of the historic landmark, adding additional space for students, modernizing the school, creating a neighbourhood learning centre and renovating the S.J. Willis Education Centre where students will be relocated during the seismic upgrades.

In February, the school board approved just under $2 million more for amenities and enhancements, including new space for physical education, an astronomy observation deck, improvements to the memorial stadium and theatre, and additional upgrades to the gymnasium.

Interior features, including the marble and art glass in the main entrance and lobby, as well as the painted wood panels and art glass in the auditorium, will be preserved.

External features, including the terracotta, granite and brick masonry, will be restored.

The seismic upgrades are expected to be completed by September 2022.