VICTORIA -- Victoria's popular Symphony Splash classical music festival is going online during the coronavirus pandemic with a replay of the 2018 concert this year.

The virtual concert replay will happen on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tune in on the Symphony Splash website or Facebook page and watch a new introduction by CTV News Vancouver Island's Adam Sawatsky and Splash Young Soloist Danielle Tao.

Donations to the Victoria Symphony's emergency fund can be made here.