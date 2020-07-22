Advertisement
Victoria News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver Island
Victoria's Symphony Splash to hold virtual replay of 2018 concert
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:24PM PDT
VICTORIA -- Victoria's popular Symphony Splash classical music festival is going online during the coronavirus pandemic with a replay of the 2018 concert this year.
The virtual concert replay will happen on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Tune in on the Symphony Splash website or Facebook page and watch a new introduction by CTV News Vancouver Island's Adam Sawatsky and Splash Young Soloist Danielle Tao.
Donations to the Victoria Symphony's emergency fund can be made here.