Victoria' s hit music station is getting a makeover.

iHeartRadio Canada announced Friday the launch of 107.3 Virgin Radio in B.C.'s Capital.

The radio station sports a new look and a new morning show anchored by Brittany King, who joins Virgin from 107.3 KOOL FM, and Chris Palliser, who comes from 94.5 Virgin Radio in Vancouver.

Brittany and Chris will wake up with Victoria weekdays from 5:30-10 a.m. starting Monday, Feb. 11.

“I’m super excited to be part of 107.3 VIRGIN RADIO and am honored to wake up with my hometown. Chris and I actually worked together 14 years ago in Fort McMurray, Alta., so this is such an exciting reunion,” says Brittany. “We’re going to have lots of fun...and also lots of coffee. He says he’s a tea guy, though. We’ll see.”

For Chris, it's a return to the place he grew up.

“To host this show with my friend Brittany in my hometown...it’s a dream. Don’t wake me up please! My wife and I cannot wait to raise our daughters here,” he said. “I am so lucky I get to do what I love, surrounded by the people I love, in a place that I love... Actually, do wake me up; I’m on air at 5:30 a.m.!”

Along with playing today's most current music, Virgin Mornings with Brittany and Chris will feature music, trending news and exclusive prizes – including the highly popular Phrase That Pays contest, where listeners can instantly win $500 and tickets to some of the hottest concerts in B.C.

