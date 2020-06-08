VICTORIA -- Victoria ranks among the most generous cities in Canada when it comes to tipping food delivery drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to meal delivery service Uber Eats.

The company says its Canadian customers have been tipping their delivery drivers about 55 per cent more than usual since March 9.

Victoria residents are the second-highest tippers in the country, behind only Quebec City, according to Uber Eats. The province of Quebec rounded out the remaining top five tippers, with Sherbrooke placing third, Gatineau fourth and Montreal in fifth.

Uber Eats says Canadians tend to tip more on Fridays and Saturdays, with significantly larger tips – about 33 per cent higher than the daily average – on orders placed between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The company says customers tip the most for Japanese food, followed by Thai, Italian and pub fare, respectively.

Canada’s most generous cities for tips per trip, according to Uber Eats:

Quebec City Victoria Sherbrooke Gatineau Montreal Edmonton Vancouver Calgary Trois-Rivieres Saskatoon

In December, Victoria made food-delivery headlines when delivery service SkipTheDishes revealed that someone in the city ordered SkipTheDishes nearly twice a day, every day, in 2019.

The unnamed Victoria resident ordered from the company 603 times between Jan. 1 and Dec. 19, 2019, according to the company.