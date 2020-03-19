VICTORIA -- As many Victorians remain at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a music playlist called “Victoria Quarantunes” has launched on Spotify to help highlight the works of local musicians.

Victoria Quarantunes was compiled by Canoe Brewpub in an effort to raise support for local artists who may not be able to perform after B.C. ordered bars and nightclubs to shut down and placed a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people.

According to Canoe, the playlist – which consists exclusively of Vancouver Island artists – is constantly expanding.

“We're still adding artists so if you're a Victoria-based musician who would like to be added to the playlist, please comment [on social media] or DM us,” said the brewpub in a Facebook post.

Musicians featured on the current playlist include Jesse Roper, Elli Hart, Adrian Chalifour, Fox Glove, Current Swell and more.

“A playlist featuring local musicians based in Victoria, BC, so that we can support them financially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the Spotify description of Victoria Quarantunes. “Consider donating to these musicians and buying their merch as all live shows and gigs have been cancelled.”

As of Thursday morning, more than 90 songs were compiled in the playlist.