VICTORIA -- A man is in custody after he allegedly threatened a delivery driver with a metal pole in Victoria on Monday.

Victoria police say the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 2600-block of Quadra Street. Officers were called to a convenience store in the area for a report of a man threatening a delivery driver with “a large metal rod.”

When police arrived, the suspect wielding the pole refused to follow officers’ directions, say police.

VicPD officers then used a bean bag shotgun to subdue the man and take him into custody. After he was arrested, the man was taken to hospital in an ambulance by paramedics for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man now faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The investigation remains ongoing.