VANCOUVER -- Police in British Columbia's capital city are warning the public about a man they describe as a "dangerous, high-risk sex offender."

Scott Jones, 56, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, Victoria police said in a news release Friday night.

Detectives in the Victoria Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are seeking to locate and arrest Jones, who has a history of violent sexual offences and is considered a high risk to reoffend, police said. They added on Saturday that Jones was last seen in the 500 block of Johnson Street in Victoria.

Victoria police describe Jones as a white man with "short grey or balding hair" and green eyes. He stands 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to police, who say he was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, jeans and a white bike helmet. He may be riding a new electric scooter, police said.

Police advise anyone who sees Jones not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately. People with information on Jones or his whereabouts are asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.