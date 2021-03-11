VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a daytime stabbing in the city’s core Wednesday.

Patrol officers were called to a community shelter in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Attending officers located a man at the scene who was suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Paramedics tool the man to hospital and police were unable to locate the assailant.

Police are now looking for a white man with a heavy build, wearing a grey hoodie, white sweatpants with red lettering, a black face mask and black shoes.

Police say the man was also carrying a black shoulder bag.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone who recognizes the alleged assailant is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.