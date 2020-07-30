VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating after a suspected pellet gun was shot through a window at Victoria City Hall.

Police say that around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a city hall staff member returned to their desk and noticed damage to their office window.

Police say that the damage was “consistent with a projectile having been fired at the window from outside.”

Upon further investigation, police say they believe the damage was likely caused by a compressed-air gun, such as a pellet gun.

VicPD is now searching for witnesses who may have seen what happened. Police are not releasing where the incident took place within the building, and who the staff member was, to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The staff member was not harmed in the incident.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a homeless encampment has been seen growing just outside of city hall, near Centennial Square. CTV News asked VicPD if the shot came from the direction of the tent city. Police told CTV News that the source of the shot is an investigative detail that can’t be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.