VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria have released images of a man they suspect of stealing a scooter belonging to a Special Olympics athlete. 

Police say the scooter was taken at approximately 4 p.m. Monday outside Hillside Mall in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue.

Investigators are looking for a white man described as between 30 and 40 years old, standing approximately 6' tall with a slim-to-medium build.

The man was wearing a blue tracksuit and a Nike baseball cap. He was seen pushing a shopping cart, which he allegedly used to take the scooter away from the parking lot.

Scooter

The scooter is a black, two-wheeled FLJ electric scooter with off-road tires and a light on the front fender. The serial number on the scooter is FLJ-HBC0287 and is located on the battery.

Police say there are other identifying numbers on the front tire.

Scooter serial

The scooter belongs to a 54-year-old Special Olympian with a disability who depends on the scooter to get around.

Scooter tire

Anyone with information about the scooter's whereabouts, or who recognizes the man, is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-765, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.