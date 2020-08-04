VICTORIA -- Three Victoria police officers sustained non-life threatening injuries during a dramatic arrest on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a man swinging a metal poke to break a bus stop window.

When officers arrived, they approached the man to arrest him. At that point, police say the man began to fight with three officers.

VicPD says that officers at the scene tried deploying pepper spray to subdue the man, “but (it) was ineffective.” Police then used a Taser on the man and were able to take him into custody.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries during the arrest and was transported to hospital following the incident. After he was looked over at the hospital, he was taken to VicPD cells.

He is now facing recommended charges of resisting arrest, mischief and three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

The three officers involved in the arrest sustained non-life threatening injuries and were able to complete their shifts.

Meanwhile, police say that another officer was injured during an arrest that took place over the long weekend.

On Friday, one officer was assaulted during an arrest at the former Travelodge hotel located on Gorge Road East, which is currently being used as a temporary homeless shelter.

Police say they were called to the building at approximately 11 p.m. for reports of an aggressive woman.

When officers arrived, the woman was verbally aggressive towards officers and initially refused to leave the property.

She was eventually taken into custody and was placed into a police cruiser. Once inside, police say the woman kicked one officer in the body.

The woman is now facing recommended charges of assaulting a peace officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

The officer that was kicked sustained non-life threatening injuries and was able to complete their shift.