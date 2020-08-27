VICTORIA -- Victoria police say they have found the car and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, police asked the community to be on the lookout for a “unique orange 1960s-era Ford AC Cobra sports car” after a collision was reported

Police say they were called to a home in the 400-block of Wilson Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run.

VicPD did not specify what was hit during the collision, but did say that “significant damage to the property” was sustained.

After the crash, the vehicle allegedly fled the scene. Police say that the two people pictured above were inside of the sports car when the crash occurred.

No one at the home was injured during the collision.

The vehicle was described as an orange 1960s Ford AC Cobra with a black hood stripe. The passenger side of the vehicle also has black lettering that reads “1097 AA/SP” and a cartoon decal of a cobra with the word “Dragonsnake” above it.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday police said they had located both the car and driver.