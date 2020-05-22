VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating after a boat burned and sunk in the Gorge Waterway Friday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the area near the Selkirk Trestle and Bamfield Park just after 1 a.m.

The boat was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived, according to VicPD.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the boat sank.

Police say it is unclear if anyone sustained injuries in the fire.

Investigators believe the fire is suspicious and their investigation is ongoing