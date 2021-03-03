VICTORIA -- Victoria police closed a section of Dallas Road near Beacon Hill Park to investigate a "sudden death" Wednesday morning.

Beacon Hill death

Officers were called to the area shortly after 6 a.m. for an unresponsive person. Police and paramedics attended and the person was pronounced dead.

Beacon hill park death

Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas streets was reopened to traffic just before 10 a.m.

Beacon Hill death

The coroner attended the scene and the body was removed.

Dallas Road death

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and an update on the incident will be coming later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.