Police responded to reports of a robbery in downtown Victoria Sunday and found a suspect whose description made him hard to miss.

The incident happened around 10:15, when a man described as 7 feet tall, with a prosthetic leg, walked into the 7-Eleven on the corner of Douglas and Johnson streets and told employees he had a gun.

The man soon became agitated and left, walking north down Johnson Street, police said.

Officers caught up with him a block away, where they found him sitting on a bench at a bus stop.

"He says he has a gun on him, he's agitated, he's a large male," said Sgt. Derek Tolmie of the Victoria Police Department. "Unfortunately, in situations like this, he's in charge. His actions dictate ours and he would not comply. Therefore, we had to introduce the bean-bag."

After trying to arrest the man without using force, officers said they were forced to shoot the man with a bean-bag gun.

Police said they did not find a gun in the man's possession after taking him into custody. He is facing robbery charges and may have his parole revoked as a result of this incident.