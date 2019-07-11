

The province’s highest court says Victoria didn’t follow proper procedure in implementing a bylaw prohibiting the use of single-use plastic bags, and has struck it down.

The bylaw, passed in December 2017 and implemented in July 2018, prevented retail outlets from offering or selling single-use plastic bags to customers, and imposed a minimum 15-cent charge for paper bags.

The bylaw was challenged by the Canadian Plastic Bag Association, arguing the city didn’t have the authority to ban a product from distribution or financially impact manufacturers.

In a unanimous ruling, the B.C. Court of Appeal found that the city moved ahead with the ban without the B.C. environment minister's approval.

“While the city’s intentions in passing the bylaw were no doubt reasonable, we must give effect to the clear instructions of section 9.3 of the Community Charter requiring the minister’s approval,” the judge wrote in her decision.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps vowed to bring the ban back.

“Victorians care deeply about this issue and they told us that single-use plastic bags do not align with their values," Helps said Thursday.

"Businesses and residents have embraced the transition to reusable bags. It’s been a tremendous success. We will continue our efforts to phase out single-use items.”

Municipalities across B.C. and Canada are already introducing programs to eliminate single-use plastic bags, an encouraging sign for Helps.

“We must work together to take this issue forward to provincial and national leaders to develop common, high and shared standards. This issue affects us all locally, regionally and globally. This is time for action and leadership. There is no turning back.”