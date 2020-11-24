VICTORIA -- A major fundraiser for the Mustard Seed Food Bank in Victoria is going virtual this year.

The annual Huron Carole event will be moving online, with 20 shows supporting 20 different communities across Canada.

The Huron Carole is normally a cross-country musical tour that raises money for Canadian food banks.

“And this is a show filled with Christmas music and stories,” said Duncan Chalmers, community engagement and grants coordinator for the Mustard Seed Street Church and Food Bank.

“Through the months of November and December we see some of our busiest time and folks most in need of support,” said Chalmers.

“We’re grateful to the Huron Carole, that they’re able to run this show, and we’re just happy and kind of ecstatic about having an event to run this year as a lot of our basic holiday events that we run most years have not been able to happen because of COVID,” he said.

The concert in support of Victoria’s Mustard Seed Food Bank is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Tickets for the concert are unlimited and start around $15. But, if you act quickly, you can grab one of 50 VIP tickets which includes a virtual meet and greet with concert founder and performer Tom Jackson before the show starts.

“It’s going to be about a 20-minute question and answer period,” said Chalmers.

“If you’re looking at doing the VIP, we encourage you to purchase your ticket now,” he said.

Last year the Huron Carole raised about $33,000 for the Mustard Seed through ticket sales and a silent auction.