

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria's Adrian Chalifour is hoping to take his music career to new heights. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter is a contestant in the season finale of CTV's The Launch.

In each episode, emerging artists audition for the opportunity to record and perform a new original song with internationally renowned producers and celebrity artist mentors.

"I was looking to shake things up and do something outside the box," said Chalifour. "I'd never tried out for something like this before, so why not throw my name in the hat?"

In this week's episode, Chalifour and four other artists audition in front of music mogul Scott Borchetta, Quebec pop star Marie-Mai, singer Bebe Rexha and producer and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers. Chalifour said that his audition lasted nearly an hour and that the experience was surreal.

"You're standing in front of these massive people who know all about how the industry works and what they're telling you is, 'Just show us who you are. Show us what your gift is. What makes your gift special,'" he said. "I don't know what better affirmation you could get than having Nile Rogers tell you you've got a great voice or tell you that he really loves the story you're telling in your song."

Chalifour has been performing for 15 years, including the last seven as the lead singer of Victoria rock band Towers and Trees.

Towers and Trees built a following off their debut single Montreal and had been in the middle of recording and releasing new music when Chalifour found out he would be part of The Launch season 2.

As a new father, one reason he applied to be on the show was to be able to one day show his daughter that if she has a dream or gift, she should pursue it.

"I think becoming a parent makes you really face what you value and what your beliefs are because you start thinking about what you want to say to your child as they're growing up," he said. "I dedicated the whole experience to her and hope I came away with something that she'll one day be proud of."

Canadians can find out if Chalifour's career will be launched on the season finale of The Launch Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CTV. The episode will also be available for streaming on the show's website.