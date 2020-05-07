VICTORIA -- Sari was self-isolating in Victoria when he heard about the mass shootings in Nova Scotia.

“It was shocking,” he says. “I didn‘t expect to hear something like that happen in Canada.”

Sari’s feeling of disbelief was quickly replaced by a compulsion to help.

“Music has a special magic,” the violinist says. “Based on my life experience, I would say music is the only way to deal with violence.”

A couple years ago, bombs were providing the soundtrack to Sari’s life in Damascus.

“It is a nightmare,” he says, “But during the day, you can’t wake up.”

And despite being a professional member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra, you can no longer do what supports or nourishes you.

“Emotionally, I felt so blocked,” he says. “I can’t really play.”

Sari fled the war at home to Turkey. He lived as a refugee for almost a year and a half, before being sponsored to move to Victoria, before feeling safe enough to play again.

“I’m very grateful to be here in Canada,” Sari smiles. “I feel I have to give back to the community somehow.”

A community that included 95-year-old Freeda, a friend who felt like a grandma. She inspired Sari to learn her favourite hymn before she died.

Now Sari is performing “Amazing Grace” for the people of Nova Scotia.

He’s sharing a music video on social media that he made for them in his apartment. It shows Sari performing, along with images of the province and white doves.

Sari hopes that music’s magic will provide healing for them, like it did for him.

“I know it can’t really heal 100 per cent,” Sari says. “But it could help.”