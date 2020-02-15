VANCOUVER -- After a week of protests across British Columbia and Canada more broadly, Saturday brought with it another large gathering in downtown Victoria.

This one, however, was not a protest, but a memorial.

Marchers assembled at Our Place Society on Pandora Avenue in B.C.'s capital city for the annual Stolen Sisters Memorial March, a gathering intended to "remember and honour Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people who have gone missing and been murdered," according to the event's organizers on Facebook.

The march began at noon with prayer and acknowledgement that the march was taking place on the traditional, unceded territories of the Lekwungen communities, Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations.

Participants then marched down Pandora Avenue to Government Street, where they turned and made their way to the lawn of the B.C. legislature building. Indigenous women, youth and two-spirit drummers led the procession, according to organizers.

A massive crowd is walking through the streets of #YYJ today to remember and honour indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people who have gone missing and been murdered.



It's hard to see just how large this crowd was by this video but they spanned many metres back.

On Twitter, Victoria police warned the public to expect brief traffic disruptions during the march, saying officers were attending to "provide traffic control and escort and help keep everyone safe."