

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





The City of Victoria is looking to hire someone to help with the city's renoviction problem.

Expressions of interest are being accepted for the role of tenant relocation coordinator, as part of the city's Tenant Assistance Policy.

The city says it's searching for candidates who work in housing, property management, social work or the non-profit sector to "assist renters facing displacement due to redevelopment and demolition."

Applications for the role are being accepted until Aug. 30 on the city's procurement website.

The Tenant Assistance Policy was developed to help mitigate the impacts of displacement on tenants by providing guidelines for developers and property owners.

In a May 2018 tenant policy report, the city acknowledged that renovictions and a lack of affordable rental housing cause "significant social and economic impacts" in the city, and contribute to "relatively high levels of homelessness."