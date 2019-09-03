

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





The City of Victoria has issued a call for local artists to design downtown's winter banners, which will be displayed on lamp posts for years to come.

The banners will hang on 100 posts from November to February for the next five years. According to the city, they are meant to evoke a sense of winter on the West Coast with the theme: "Natural Winter in the Pacific Northwest."

Artists are being asked to design banners using a maximum of three colours, plus white. The city also recommends that designers account for long-distance viewing and natural light passing through the banners.

Once chosen, the final design will be printed on nylon with the images visible from both sides.

The city is accepting submissions from any resident in the Capital Region, with the final design being chosen by a municipal panel that includes artists, design professionals, and community members.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 11, with a winner expected to be announced by late September.

The artist chosen will receive a $500 design fee and will have their signature featured at the bottom of each banner.

The current summer banners that can be seen on Victoria's streets were designed by local Coast Salish artist Dylan Thomas. The designs were based on symbols of lesser-known aspects of the Lekwungen territory's history and mythology.

Further details on the project can be found the city's website.