VICTORIA -- As B.C. enters Phase 3 of its restart plan and travel restrictions are eased across the province, the Victoria International Airport has released information on some of the new steps it’s taking to help protect the health of passengers and employees.

The new measures, which are based on guidelines created by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Air Transport Association, include the mandatory use of face masks at all times, dedicated one-way entrances and exits from the terminal and limiting entry to passengers with valid tickets and employees only, unless a passenger needs someone to accompany them for extra assistance.

Other measures include physical distancing signs and markers on the ground, Plexiglas barriers at all service areas, like check-in and departure gate counters, and a supply of personal protective equipment for purchase.

The airport has also expanded its cleaning practices, with 60 new hand sanitation stations installed across the airport. High-touch areas are now being cleaned more frequently with a probiotic textile spray.

The airport is also requesting that passengers pick up their bags and exit the terminal immediately after landing.

Currently, short-term parking is free at the airport for drivers who are picking up passengers.

“At YYJ, the health and safety of our passengers, partners and employees is our top priority,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority president and CEO in a release Thursday.

“TravelSafe YYJ is our commitment that we are doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that passengers and staff feel safe and confident while at the airport.”