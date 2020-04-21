VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island food-sustainability group is providing 500 homes in Greater Victoria with vegetable gardens.

Food Eco District (FED) in Victoria is looking to support families and workers affected by COVD-19 by providing home-based start-up food gardens. The free gardens are meant to ease the challenges families are facing amid the economic fallout of COVID-19.

FED says on its website that while the supply chain of food to the island has not been impacted by COVID-19, job layoffs are hurting many families' food security.

The start-up gardens will include two to five round planters, soil, starter plants and seeds. Gardeners will also be given an initial consultation and information package along with access to online support.

Volunteers are needed to help with the garden installations. To volunteer or to apply for a free garden, visit FED's website.