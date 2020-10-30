VICTORIA -- A recent flight that departed from Victoria has been added to B.C.’s list of COVID-19 exposures aboard domestic flights.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is asking passengers of Air Canada flight 192, which departed from Victoria for Toronto on Oct.25, to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Passengers in rows one through four are most at risk, according to the BCCDC. Anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms is advised to contact their local health authority to determine if a test is necessary.

Earlier this week, health officials warned of a COVID-19 exposure aboard a flight that landed on Vancouver Island.

WestJet flight 3315 landed in Comox from Calgary on Oct. 22. Passengers who were on that journey are also asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after landing.

Air travel remains a contentious issue in Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a recent report released by Harvard’s Aviation Public Health Initiative suggests that air travel is “as safe as or substantially safer than the routine activities people undertake during these times,” another report highlights a COVID-19 outbreak that was linked to an international flight to Ireland.