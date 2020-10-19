VICTORIA -- Two recent flights into Victoria have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s list of flights with known COVID-19 exposures on board.

Both are WestJet flights from Calgary to Victoria International Airport with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.

The first flight was on Oct. 10, with passengers seated in rows 5-11 affected.

The second flight was the following day, Oct. 11, with passengers seated in rows 1-7 affected.

Both flights were numbered 195.

Health officials are advising those who were aboard the flights – particularly those seated in the rows mentioned – to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

If symptoms develop, passengers are advised to contact their local health authority to determine whether a COVID-19 test is necessary.