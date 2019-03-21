

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





A song by Victoria band Ocie Elliott was featured on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy last night on CTV.

The duo announced the news on Facebook Thursday morning. The episode also airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Real-life couple Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy released the single "Run To You" in December 2018.

Ocie Elliott recently signed with Vancouver record label Nettwerk Music Group and released their debut album We Fall In in February.

It is the third time this month that Victoria-area musicians have been featured on a major U.S. television program.

All have been for shows on the ABC network.

A song by Victoria's Mike Edel was featured on American Idol on Monday and Metchosin-based Jesse Roper's song "Anytime of Night" was performed for an American Idol audition by Jake Durkin on March 6.

Grey's Anatomy airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CTV and can be streamed online here.