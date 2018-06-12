

One person was sent to hospital on Tuesday after a crash involving a van and motorcycle in downtown Victoria.

An eye witness told CTV News a van failed to yield and turned in front of the motorcycle.

It happened on Fort Street around 2:40 p.m.

Victoria Police say one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Street was closed between Foul Bay and Lee Avenue while police investigated.

The closure affected surrounding traffic for more than an hour.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Victoria Police at 250-995-7654.