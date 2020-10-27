Advertisement
Victoria council byelection nominations now open
VICTORIA -- Nominations for Victoria’s city council byelection are now open.
The nomination process opened Tuesday morning ahead of the Dec. 12 byelection.
Prospective candidates have until Nov. 6 to get their candidate nomination packages in to city hall.
The open council seat was vacated by former councillor and now Victoria MP Laurel Collins, who stepped down last fall.
A candidates list will be announced on or before Nov. 16 and the city will post an all-candidates guide on its website the following day.
Nomination forms are available over the phone or via email by contacting the city’s legislative services office at 250-361-0571 or elections@victoria.ca.
The forms can be filed in person by appointment only, or via email.