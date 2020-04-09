VICTORIA -- A Victoria group that helps the homeless hopes a lighthearted fundraiser will literally cut some of the tension linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Cool Aid Society is launching the Home Hair Challenge -- seeking before and after pictures from anyone who decides to cut, dye or otherwise alter their hair while professional stylists are sidelined during the pandemic.

Victoria-area residents Jim Thomson and Kathleen Brandsma say they will shave their heads for the contest and then match up to 10-thousand dollars in donations raised by other challenge participants.

Thomson and Brandsma will shear their locks tomorrow and those wishing to join the challenge and donate can do so at CoolAid.org/homehairchallenge and post photos on Facebook at #HomeHairChallenge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.